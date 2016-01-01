Dr. Victoria Levi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Levi, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Levi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Levi works at
Locations
Cambridge Health Alliance1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-1410
Saint Elizabeths Medical Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-2109
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Victoria Levi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Mental Health Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Psychiatry
Dr. Levi works at
Dr. Levi has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
