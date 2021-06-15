See All Neurologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Victoria Levasseur, MD

Neurology
5 (1)
Dr. Victoria Levasseur, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Levasseur works at Barnes-jewish Hospital - Specialty Care Clinic in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barnes-jewish Hospital - Specialty Care Clinic
    4901 Forest Park Ave Ste 420, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-9100
    John L Trotter MS Center
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alkalosis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (1)
    Jun 15, 2021
    I would recommend her to anyone who needs to see a neurologist specialist. She is kind and caring, and calls to check in. I am so greatful that my neurologist referred me to her.
    Nicole DeClue — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Victoria Levasseur, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538519137
