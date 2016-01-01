Dr. Victoria Kuohung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuohung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Kuohung, MD is a dermatologist in Quincy, MA. Dr. Kuohung completed a residency at BOSTON UNIVERSITY. She currently practices at DermCare Experts and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Kuohung is board certified in Dermatology.
Dermcare Experts LLC1250 Hancock St Ste 505S, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (781) 253-7165
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard U
- Yale University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Dermatology
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
Dr. Kuohung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuohung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuohung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuohung has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuohung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuohung speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuohung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuohung.
