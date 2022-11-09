See All Hand Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.

Dr. Knoll works at OrthoTexas Physicians and Surgeons in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plano Office
    4031 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 492-1334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Frisco Office
    5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-5502
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-5502
  4. 4
    OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    5757 Warren 180 Po Box Pkwy Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-5502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Knoll?

    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Knoll is the most amazing doctor I’ve been to and my whole family been to her like 12 different members of this family and she always takes the time to talk to you and she’s so knowledgeable and she is just a great doctor did surgery on mom‘s hand couple of years ago and it was great no problems whatsoever I just love this doctor I would go to her every day if I have to
    Jane Maso — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Knoll to family and friends

    Dr. Knoll's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Knoll

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD.

    About Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639162860
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ut Southwestern Med. School Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Parkland Hosp; Ut Swstn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knoll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knoll has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Victoria Knoll, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.