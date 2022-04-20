Overview

Dr. Victoria Kindel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Kindel works at Associates in Women's Health - East Wichita Office in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.