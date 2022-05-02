Dr. Victoria Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Kelly, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Unison Health1425 Starr Ave, Toledo, OH 43605 Directions (419) 693-0631
-
2
Habeeb Arar MD LLC7110 W Central Ave Ste C, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (567) 455-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Truly the best and favorite doctor I’ve ever had! I’ve been a patient of Dr. Victoria Kelly through out the years, since she was at her private practice, and liked her so much that I followed her to UTMC to continue my treatment! I moved and had to get a new doctor, but for years, even throughout college out-of-state Dr. Kelly worked with me via online consults to help me manage my medical treatments, and due to the help I received I got amazing grades and even made the honor roll & deans list graduating. She is extremely patient, caring, understanding, non-judgemental, INTELLIGENT, and an overall kind person. I had a hard time trusting doctors before I met her, and refused to participate in treatment, but with Kelly I always felt comfortable and understood. She is extremely professional but still personable which is rare to find. I highly recommend her if you need a psychiatrist!
About Dr. Victoria Kelly, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1972513299
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Kent State University
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.