Overview

Dr. Victoria Kean, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Kean works at Metro Obstetrics & Gynecology in Commerce Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.