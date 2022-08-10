Dr. Victoria Katz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Katz, DO
Overview
Dr. Victoria Katz, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manhasset, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1554 Northern Blvd Ste 106, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 472-5860
-
2
Just A Moment Car Service Inc3100 47th Ave Ste 3100, Long Island City, NY 11101 Directions (888) 684-2779
-
3
Nassau University Medical Center2201 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 572-0123Monday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
Dr. Katz is not only professional, but very kind and empathetic to her patients' needs. I was very fortunate to find her. She listens very closely and asks not only about your moods, but updates about your life as well. Dr. Katz is an advocate for your health, and makes sure you are involved in the process of trials of finding the correct medicine for you, not just a bystander. Psychiatrists I have visited before would often make me feel scared and isolated from my own healthcare. These will not be concerns with Dr. Katz. She does her best to listen, understand, and validate your feelings and experiences, then helps you to make a decision about your healthcare. You will be in good hands with this doctor.
About Dr. Victoria Katz, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1558789941
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.