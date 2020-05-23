Overview

Dr. Victoria Katz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi Medical Institute 'vita' and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Community Health Initiatives, Inc. in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.