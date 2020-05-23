Dr. Victoria Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Victoria Katz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi Medical Institute 'vita' and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Community Health Initiatives, Inc.2882 W 15th St Lowr Level, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 210-3110
Nyac Infusions LLC1725 E 12th St Ste 101, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 375-2300
Jacob Katz7136 110th St Ste 1J, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 375-2300
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr Katz is amazing. I love everything about her and her team. They are the most caring and most professional. She has been treating me for my lupus for many years and I am grateful that I have found her 7 years ago. She is very thorough and very detail oriented. She always checks my blood work and always makes me understand how the treatment is working on me. I will not say there is no wait time but its definitely worth it. I know that if I am sick I am in good hands and thats what matters to me. God bless her and her staff. - Diane
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Georgian
- 1508818212
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Tbilisi Medical Institute 'vita'
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Georgian.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
