Dr. Victoria Karlinsky-Bellini, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Victoria Karlinsky-Bellini, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini works at New Look New Life Surgical Arts, New York, NY in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY and Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Look New Life Surgical Arts, New York, NY
    551 5th Ave Rm 525, New York, NY 10176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 559-2854
    New Look New Life Surgical Arts, New York, NY
    311 North St, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 295-2662
    3702 Washington St Ste 103, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 507-6636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Victoria Karlinsky-Bellini, MD

    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1568643203
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    • Hunter College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Karlinsky-Bellini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlinsky-Bellini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

