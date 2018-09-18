Overview

Dr. Victoria Jansen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Jansen works at Esse Health Swansea Internal Medicine in Swansea, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.