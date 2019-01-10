Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Huang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Adelpha Psychiatric Group Inc.6345 Balboa Blvd Ste 199, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (424) 339-1250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huang is an incredibly special person. So empathetic and patient, she is so knowledgable and always makes you feel comfortable. Rare kind of psychiatrist!
About Dr. Victoria Huang, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1285861542
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
