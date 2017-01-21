Overview

Dr. Victoria Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Hsu works at University of California San Francisco Benioff Childrens Physicians in San Ramon, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia, Lazy Eye and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.