Super Profile

Dr. Victoria Harrison, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (158)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Victoria Harrison, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Harrison works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Acupuncture and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cancer Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthopedic Procedure Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Had a follow-up visit after my PT sessions. Still had sciatica, so was given the option of how I wanted to proceed with the treatments that she suggested. I like my options.
    — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victoria Harrison, MD
    About Dr. Victoria Harrison, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750414637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrison works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Harrison’s profile.

    Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Acupuncture and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    158 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

