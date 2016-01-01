Dr. Victoria Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Gross, MD is a dermatologist in Richmond, VA. Dr. Gross completed a residency at SUNY Downstate Med Ctr. She currently practices at Richmond Dermatology & Laser. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Gross is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Richmond Dermatology & Laser9816 Mayland Dr, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 282-8510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Victoria Gross, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1568558625
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- CA Pacific Med Ctr
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
