Dr. Victoria Forte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Forte, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Unknown and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.
Dr. Forte works at
Locations
1
Veterans Affairs New York Harbor Healthcare System800 Poly Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-6600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Mount Sinai Cancer Care Center1000 South Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 818-4949
- 3 1200 N State St # A7D, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (303) 555-1230
4
Maimonides Cancer Center6300 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (310) 948-1375
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Can’t say enough about doctor Forte. I never saw a doctor with this comforting attitude. She is very knowledgeable and a true professional in her field. She was like a aunt towards me. I wish more doctors had her wonderful professional attitude. 5 stars!!
About Dr. Victoria Forte, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- State University of New York at Brooklyn
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forte accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forte works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Forte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.