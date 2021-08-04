Overview

Dr. Victoria Foley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Foley works at Superior Foot and Ankle Care Center in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.