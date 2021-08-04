See All Podiatrists in Long Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Victoria Foley, DPM

Podiatry
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victoria Foley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Foley works at Superior Foot and Ankle Care Center in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Superior Foot and Ankle Care Center
    3747 Worsham Ave Ste 201, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 630-8821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Victoria Foley, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295704864
    Education & Certifications

    • Podiatric Surgical Residency Progam
    • University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Foley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foley works at Superior Foot and Ankle Care Center in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Foley’s profile.

    Dr. Foley has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

