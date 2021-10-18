Overview

Dr. Victoria Fewell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Fewell works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.