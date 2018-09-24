Dr. Felkl accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victoria Felkl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Felkl, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Manchester, NH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2 Wall St Ste 400, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 668-4111
-
2
Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas4900 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 324-3315
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Felkl?
Excellent Dr in every sense. Very knowledgeable, empathic and resourceful physician.
About Dr. Victoria Felkl, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1376969824
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felkl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felkl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felkl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felkl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felkl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.