Hyperbaric Medicine & Undersea Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Victoria Everton, MD

Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victoria Everton, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Everton works at WK Hyperbaric & Wound Care Center - Shreveport in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    WK Hyperbaric & Wound Care Center - Shreveport
    2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 114, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Leg and Foot Ulcers
Cellulitis
Bedsores
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Cellulitis
Bedsores

Leg and Foot Ulcers
Cellulitis
Bedsores
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal Disorders
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchitis
Bunion
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Cyanide Poisoning
Decompression Sickness
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Ulcers
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Disorders
Elbow Injuries
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas Gangrene
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Genital Warts
Glaucoma
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infections
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Lactose Intolerance
Larynx Conditions
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Venous Ulcer
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Paracentesis
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Grafts
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Smoke Inhalation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombosis
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Ulcer
Urinary
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Victoria Everton, MD

Specialties
  • Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952339038
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • U Nebr Med Center / Ehrling Bergquist Hosp, Offutt AFB
Internship
  • AFB Scott-375th Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Victoria Everton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Everton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Everton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Everton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Everton works at WK Hyperbaric & Wound Care Center - Shreveport in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Everton’s profile.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.