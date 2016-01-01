Dr. Victoria Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Diaz, MD
Dr. Victoria Diaz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos.
Bruno A. Chumpitazi M.d. PC11031 LOCKWOOD DR, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 593-7136
- Wash Hosp Ctr
- Wash Hosp Ctr
- U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
