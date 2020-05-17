Dr. Cimino accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victoria Cimino, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Cimino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Cimino works at
Locations
Dedicated Pennsylvania Mayfair6431 SACKETT ST, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Directions (267) 448-4908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, smart, and organized. Dr. Cimino and her staff are on top of things. They make you feel comfortable as soon as you walk in the door. Dr. Cimino is honest and down to earth. If you want to see a doctor and staff who really cares, about you, look her up and go see for yourself. I am a senior citizen who finally trusts medical care again. Her office is called Dedicated and is located in Mayfair.
About Dr. Victoria Cimino, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1447647516
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
