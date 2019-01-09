Dr. Victoria Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Chung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
Hoag Health Center - Tustin Legacy15000 Kensington Park Dr Ste 250, Tustin, CA 92782 Directions (714) 477-8320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was very patient, kind, and knowledgeable. Excellent Doctor! ?????
About Dr. Victoria Chung, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Mandarin, Minnan and Spanish
- 1053757955
Education & Certifications
- UC-Davis Med Ctr
- St Mary Medical Center
- Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
