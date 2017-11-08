Dr. Victoria Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Chiu, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Chiu, MD is a Dermatologist in Oxnard, CA.
Dr. Chiu works at
Locations
Dermatology Medical Group, Dr. Lau2811 N Ventura Rd, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 983-0343
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with Dr. Chiu. She knows her stuff, inspires confidence and gets the job done quickly and with minimal fuss.
About Dr. Victoria Chiu, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu works at
Dr. Chiu has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chiu speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.