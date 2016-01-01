Dr. Victoria Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Chang, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
Turnquest Surgical Solutions17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 101, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-4555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Turnquest Surgical Solutions18220 State Highway 249 Ste 360, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 805-3945MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victoria Chang, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1760827752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
