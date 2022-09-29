See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Victoria Chang, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Victoria Chang, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Chang works at Center For Complementary Medcn in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Complementary Medicine
    7300 Blanco Rd Ste 503, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 347-0218

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 29, 2022
Her approach was right on. She said "nothing in a box, bag or can" and "no potatoes, pasta, bread or rice". She included eggs but I still eat eggs. The change in diet can be a huge difference. I lost 30lbs. And have tons of energy
About Dr. Victoria Chang, DO

  Internal Medicine
  13 years of experience
  English
  1174766059
Education & Certifications

  Mercy General Health Partners
  LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
  NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
  Harvard Univ
  Family Practice/OMT, Integrative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chang works at Center For Complementary Medcn in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

