Overview

Dr. Victoria Braund, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Braund works at Comprehensive Care Center in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Difficulty With Walking and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.