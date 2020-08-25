Overview

Dr. Victoria Bones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They completed their residency with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center



Dr. Bones works at Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat LLC in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.