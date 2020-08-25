Dr. Victoria Bones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Bones, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Bones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They completed their residency with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Dr. Bones works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Ear Nose and Throat LLC3700 State Route 33 Ste 101, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 280-7855Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pm
-
2
Coastal Ear Nose and Throat100 Commons Way Ste 210, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 280-7855Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bones?
I was pleased with my visit to Coastal ENT of Manahawkin. Dr. Bones was quick to find the problem that was affecting my voice. She explained the finding and graciously took the time to answer all my questions. I found Dr. Bones to be sincere and empathetic. I highly recommend her. Kudos also to the assistants and office staff for their professionalism.
About Dr. Victoria Bones, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1285054122
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Lehigh University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bones works at
Dr. Bones has seen patients for Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.