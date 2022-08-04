Dr. Victoria Black Horse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black Horse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Black Horse, MD
Dr. Victoria Black Horse, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA.
Dr. Black Horse works at
Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center11800 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 814-5100
Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 525-8000
How was your appointment with Dr. Black Horse?
Detailed answers. Excellent bedside manner. Doesn't jump to giving you medicines asap to temporary fix, but works on a proper approach.
Dr. Black Horse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black Horse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Black Horse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black Horse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black Horse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black Horse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.