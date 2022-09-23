Overview

Dr. Victoria Biondi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Biondi works at Briar Rose, Center for Aesthetics & Wellness in Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.