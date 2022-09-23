Dr. Victoria Biondi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biondi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Biondi, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Biondi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Dr. Biondi works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Health CT & Briar Rose, Center for Aesthetics & Wellness122 Maple St, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 583-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Biondi is a seasoned professional who cares about her patients. She never rushes you, is compassionate & explains things. She delivered both my children, now age 22 & 12. I look forward to my visits with her.
About Dr. Victoria Biondi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth U
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
