Overview

Dr. Victoria Bellot, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bellot works at Renaissance Medical Care PC in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Type 2 and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.