Dr. Victoria Baskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Baskin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilton Manors, FL. They graduated from SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Baskin works at
Locations
1
Community Aids Resource Inc871 W Oakland Park Blvd, Wilton Manors, FL 33311 Directions (954) 567-7141
2
Smith Community Mental Health601 S State Road 7, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 321-2296
3
Training and Treatment Innovations Inc13213 E 14 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Directions (586) 939-4374
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Baskin was phenomenal. She was attentive, personable, caring, and showed interest in my health case. I have been having episodes of severe anxiety and insomnia, and needed to see her immediately. I was lucky enough to get a virtual appointment with her that same day. I was able to get my prescription and a lot of insight regarding my mental health problems. She eased my anxiety by her reassurance and professional advice.
About Dr. Victoria Baskin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1801831409
Education & Certifications
- SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Baskin works at
