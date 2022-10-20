See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Victoria Banuchi, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (60)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victoria Banuchi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.

Dr. Banuchi works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Lobectomy
Home Sleep Study
Oral Cancer Screening
Thyroid Lobectomy
Home Sleep Study
Oral Cancer Screening

Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Benign Oral Cavity Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    She is a wonderful Doctor, who care about her patients with her heart. She makes you feel like you can get through the worst of times. I gave me hope on life
    Tracsey — Oct 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Victoria Banuchi, MD
    About Dr. Victoria Banuchi, MD

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    16 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1477706042
    Education & Certifications

    New York Head and Neck Institute
    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
