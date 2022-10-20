Dr. Victoria Banuchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banuchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Banuchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Banuchi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful Doctor, who care about her patients with her heart. She makes you feel like you can get through the worst of times. I gave me hope on life
About Dr. Victoria Banuchi, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Head and Neck Institute
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banuchi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banuchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banuchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banuchi speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Banuchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banuchi.
