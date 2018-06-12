Dr. Balkoski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victoria Balkoski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Victoria Balkoski, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
St Peters Blood Donor Program2 Clara Barton Dr, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5511
Albany Medical College47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5756
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
I've Known & worked with Dr. B for years, she's a fantastic teacher & mentor. She rarely see's patients directly because she's training new doctors. She's up to date on the newest methods and takes a great deal of time with her students. She's a wonderful physician & if you get the chance to work with her I'm sure you'll agree.
About Dr. Victoria Balkoski, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1881784767
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Balkoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balkoski has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balkoski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
