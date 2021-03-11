Overview

Dr. Victoria Angert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Angert works at Riverside Orthopaedics - Green Island in Troy, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.