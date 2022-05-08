Overview

Dr. Victoria Amesbury, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Amesbury works at Deerfield Medical Associates,S.C. in Deerfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.