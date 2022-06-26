Dr. Victor Zannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Zannis, MD
Dr. Victor Zannis, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Victor J. Zannis M.d. PC2525 W Greenway Rd Ste 130, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Directions (602) 942-8000
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I'm a 30 year old high risk breast cancer patient. After finding a large lump I was referred to Dr. Zanis for surgery due to it not looking so pretty. Although there is a bit of a wait time when meeting him, it was totally worth it. Dr. Zannis answered all of my questions and reassured me that it will all go well. He went above and beyond and even found another suspicious lump that was in need of looking into. The surgery went well and Dr. Zannis checked on me a few days later by personally calling me. I've not ever had such a caring doctor and wish there were more doctors like Dr. Zanis.
- Breast Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Maricopa Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Stanford University
- General Surgery
Dr. Zannis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zannis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Zannis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zannis.
