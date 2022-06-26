Overview

Dr. Victor Zannis, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Zannis works at Comprehensive Breast Center Of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.