Dr. Victor Yu, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Yu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Consultants of Orange County113 Waterworks Way Ste 155, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 612-9090
-
2
Digestive Disease Consultants of OC19582 Beach Blvd Ste 270, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 612-9090
-
3
Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yu is caring about my concerns and shows great patient to explain and makes sure I understand. I visited Dr. Yu at Tustin location about a weeks go, his assistant over there is also very friendly. Comparing with back to 2019 when I did my GI and Colon Endo at San Canyon Location, I feel warm from this office staff .
About Dr. Victor Yu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1235205477
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese.
233 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
