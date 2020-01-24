Dr. Victor Witten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Witten, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Witten, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Vilnius V Kapsukas State University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Witten works at
Locations
Capital Digestive Care - Frederick56 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 110, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 810-5252Wednesday8:15am - 12:00pm
Birns, Gloger & Witten, MD9711 Medical Center Dr Ste 308, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-1244
Capital Digestive Care3280 Urbana Pike Ste 101, Ijamsville, MD 21754 Directions (301) 810-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a procedure on January 22,2020.The treatment I got from him and his staffs was wonderful, including the anesthesia specialist. Dr VICTOR WITTEN IS SO FRIENDLY ,EAGER TO HAVE YOUR PROBLEM INFORMATION AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE
About Dr. Victor Witten, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian
- 1225026172
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hospital Center
- Vamc Georgetown University
- Vilnius V Kapsukas State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witten works at
Dr. Witten has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Witten speaks Lithuanian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Witten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witten.
