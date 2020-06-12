Overview

Dr. Victor Villarreal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Juan, TX. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Villarreal works at Villareal Medical Clinic in San Juan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.