Dr. Victor Turow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Turow, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Turow works at
Locations
North Shore Center for Plastic Surgery833 Northern Blvd Ste 110, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 504-0606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vic is amazing! Hes knowledgable and caring. He takes his time with his patients and has superb bedside manner. You can tell he loves what he does and it shows through his practice. There should be more doctors like him!
About Dr. Victor Turow, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1942349485
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turow speaks French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Turow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turow.
