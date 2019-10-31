Overview

Dr. Victor Tran, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Pediatrics at O'Donovan in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.