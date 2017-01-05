See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Urology
5.0 (1)
Overview

Dr. Victor Torres, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from U Natl de Asuncion.

Dr. Torres works at Victor L Torres MD in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Torres Victor MD & Assoc PC
    125 E Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 427-0522

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 05, 2017
    Dr. Torres cared for our dad in his eldering years. As a religious sister for over 50 years, both in my personal life and in my ministry for the Catholic Church, never have I experienced better care and a more empathetic doctor. Dr. Torres always went the second mile-for our dad and us his caregivers. Being called to a caring and healing ministry in my life, I count Dr. Torres as a luminary of the level of care and empathy that I have as a lifetime goal! Blessings, Sister Fran Small, IHM
    John Small in Phila., PA — Jan 05, 2017
    About Dr. Victor Torres, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366553745
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Episcopal Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Natl de Asuncion
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Torres has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torres works at Victor L Torres MD in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Torres’s profile.

    Dr. Torres has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Torres has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

