Dr. Victor Torres, DPM
Overview
Dr. Victor Torres, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eustis, FL. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Locations
Lake Health Care Center Inc910 Mount Homer Rd, Eustis, FL 32726 Directions (352) 357-8615
Adventhealth Lab1000 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 357-8615Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From Dr Torres to the office staff I was treated with respect n caring. Dr Torres identified my problem explained the pros and cons of several treatment options. He listened to my concerns n then started me on a treatment plan. Both he n his staff reinforced my treatment plan and explained it in a manner which was easy to understand. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Victor Torres, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1306841119
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Bunion and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.