Dr. Victor Toledano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Toledano works at MyCare Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.