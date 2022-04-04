Overview

Dr. Victor Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Thomas works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Dry Eyes and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.