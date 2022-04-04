Dr. Victor Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maitland Office790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 767-6411
-
2
Metrowest Office1781 Park Center Dr Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 398-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Visited numerous ophthalmologists in Central Fl who did not have the knowledge to treat dry/irritated eye syndrome. Discovered Dr. Thomas and Dr. Auerbach at Eye Physicians of Central Florida are empathetic, expert in this area. They have the means to test, measure and the ability to treat dry eye. I did not have severe issue, but, daily discomfort until their treatment. Dr. Thomas suggested I be tested for allergies, food intolerances (an allergist discovered the root cause). Dr. Thomas insisted I maintain daily eyelid cleaning, which eliminated inflammation, and has treated (now v. rare) bouts of more severe symptoms. He changed my life. I no longer have irritated, bloodshot eyes. The practice is busy, but v. professional. Grateful!
About Dr. Victor Thomas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1730127572
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Pinguecula, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.