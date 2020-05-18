See All Pediatricians in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD

Pediatrics
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Tamashiro works at Providence Pediatrics in Mission Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Valley Med Group Mission Hills
    14901 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 365-7783

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tamashiro?

    May 18, 2020
    I came to this office when I was a little girl. Now I bring my son's here, oldest is 10 and youngest is 3. I trust this doctor with everything. He is patient, polite, and thorough when discussing your child's symptoms/treatment. Every time I leave his office, I know where my children are in their development. He always provides additional information that you can take home to read up on. He has helped with coupons for over the counter medicines, and even gave me sample size formula cans when my son was still a newborn. The office is very kid friendly with decals on the wall, magazines, and TVs with kids shows and health news. The staff is amazing, when you call they always try to schedule you for next available appointment or work with your schedule. Overall all I love bringing my kids here and would highly recommend this place.
    Angela — May 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tamashiro to family and friends

    Dr. Tamashiro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tamashiro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD.

    About Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952400715
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamashiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tamashiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamashiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamashiro works at Providence Pediatrics in Mission Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tamashiro’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamashiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamashiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamashiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamashiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.