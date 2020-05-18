Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamashiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Greater Valley Med Group Mission Hills14901 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-7783
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I came to this office when I was a little girl. Now I bring my son's here, oldest is 10 and youngest is 3. I trust this doctor with everything. He is patient, polite, and thorough when discussing your child's symptoms/treatment. Every time I leave his office, I know where my children are in their development. He always provides additional information that you can take home to read up on. He has helped with coupons for over the counter medicines, and even gave me sample size formula cans when my son was still a newborn. The office is very kid friendly with decals on the wall, magazines, and TVs with kids shows and health news. The staff is amazing, when you call they always try to schedule you for next available appointment or work with your schedule. Overall all I love bringing my kids here and would highly recommend this place.
About Dr. Victor Tamashiro, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamashiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamashiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamashiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamashiro speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamashiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamashiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamashiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamashiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.