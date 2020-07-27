See All General Dentists in Mesa, AZ
Dentistry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Victor Sung, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama at Birmingham

Dr. Sung works at Aspen Dental in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Aspen Dental
    1003 N Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201

  UAB Hospital

    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    VIVA Health

    Jul 27, 2020
    This man knows everything there is to know about HD. He and his entire team at Kirklin Clinic have bent over backwards to welcome me and re-schedule appointments until I can straighten myself out. Would recommend with highest marks.
    Will Abdo — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Victor Sung, DDS

    Dentistry
    English, Chinese and Spanish
    1275740060
    University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Neurology
    Dr. Victor Sung, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

