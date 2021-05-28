Dr. Victor Strelzow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strelzow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Strelzow, MD
Overview
Dr. Victor Strelzow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Dr. Victor Strelzow MD, FACS16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 704, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 240-0659
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It's rare to say that you enjoy a doctors visit, but I actually look forward to seeing Dr. Strelzow. He is a genuine person, who deeply cares about the well being of his patients. He has been my ENT for over 10 years, and has saved my life twice. No exaggeration. Would recommend him to the closest people in my life.
About Dr. Victor Strelzow, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1043305618
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Stanford Univ Hosp, Otolaryngology
- TORONTO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
