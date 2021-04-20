Overview

Dr. Victor Slana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Slana works at V Stephen Slana MD SC in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Glaucoma and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.